Mansfield Town boss John Dempster to take fans’ questions on live radio phone-in

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster will face the fans this Friday in a radio phone-in live on Mansfield 103.2.

Dempster will be on air from 6pm until 7pm and questions can be asked by telephoning the 103.2 studio on 01623 666 000 from 6pm on the night of the programme.

Dempster said: “Since I was appointed to the role of manager I’ve always felt it important to be transparent with our supporters.

“Lee Glover (assistant manager) and I held a fans’ forum before the season started.

“But now we’re just over a third of the way into the season I felt that it was an opportune time for our fans to ask any questions which they feel are necessary and I will answer them with transparency and honesty.

“I’ve always maintained an excellent relationship with our supporters and look forward to speaking with some of them again this Friday evening.”

Mansfield 103.2’s head of sport Jason Harrison will present the programme.