Mansfield Town boss John Dempster ready to face friend and Stags legend Matt Green on Saturday as promotion winners reunite

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster knows his struggling side could face the immense threat of good friend, former team mate and Stags legend Matt Green at Grimsby Town this weekend.

Green was in the same Stags side as Dempster that won the Conference title in 2012/13 and is now with the Mariners.

Although he was on the bench for last weekend’s 3-1 win at leaders Exeter City he has three goals already this season, including one against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“Matt can be a great threat,” said Dempster.

“He is a great friend of mine though I probably don’t speak to him as much as I did when we were team mates. But we have stayed in touch.

“He is still a fit lad and can still run in behind.

“I have a lot of respect for him. He was a great servant at Mansfield and somebody involved in some of the best memories I had as a player.

“You look back at the Hereford game in the promotion season when Matty stepped up and slotted that ball in the box of the net, the place erupted.

“They are great memories, but we will be looking to keep him quiet on Saturday if he plays. We are aware of his strengths but we know we also have some great attacking players in our ranks as well.

“Greeny didn’t play at Exeter and Grimsby do have other threats. They have array of centre forwards that bring different strengths to their team.”