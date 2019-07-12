Mansfield Town boss John Dempster pleased with second half display in friendly win over Bradford Park Avenue

John Dempster was pleased with the second half display.
Stags boss John Dempster praised his side's second half display after they overturned a half-time deficit to defeat Bradford PA.

Mansfield struck four times during a dominant half with Nicky Maynard bagging two and Omari Sterling-James and Danny Rose getting a goal each.

Dempster said: “I thought we were a little bit lackadaisical in the first-half. I don’t think we shifted the ball well, and when we did shift it, we didn’t move forward very well.

“As we moved into the second-half, the intensity all-round went up a little bit. We won the ball back quicker and moved it a lot quicker.

“There was a personnel change for the second-half and a formation change, but I don’t think that had a great deal to do with the improvement. I think it was more psychological.

“The boys looked like they were at it in the second-half. We’re building into the Newport game on the first day of the season, and we’re still in the early stages of pre-season.

“I expect performances and intensity levels to be going up, like we saw in that second-half.”

Mansfield face Alfreton Town in a friendly at the Impact Arena tomorrow at 3pm.

