Mansfield Town boss John Dempster calls for first back-to-back wins of the season against Oldham

John Dempster knows how important it is for his Mansfield Town side to get their first back-to-back wins of the season when Oldham Athletic visit on Saturday.

After a poor start to the season that left them at the wrong end of the table, Stags pulled off a sensational late win with 10 men at Grimsby last weekend that has lifted the whole club.

Now boss Dempster wants to see them build on that and win two on the bounce, saying: “It would be massive.

“In this league everyone knows that if you can put back-to-back wins together at any stage of the season it sees you rocket up the league.

“It will only enhance confidence and belief.

“Saturday is a real opportunity to go and do that. We have missed opportunities this season to go back-to-back.

“We had an unbelievable chance to do that against Leyton Orient after a brilliant away victory at Carlisle.

“So we are hardened. We’ve been through a lot in the last couple of months, myself included, and will be giving everything on Saturday in front of the home crowd to go back to back and get three points on the table.”

He added: “The players came in on Monday with a real spring in their step.

“We have been on the wrong end of last minute results, so to be on the right end of one was fantastic.

“It was one of the feelings why you are in the game and one that will live long in the memory.”

Dempster believes the fans can play a huge part, saying: “If we are going to be successful, home form is key.

“At times over the seven years I’ve been at the club that has been one of our strengths with the home supporters getting behind us, invigorating the team and driving them forward to attack.

“But it’s a two-way street. We need to get the supporters off their seats and we need our players playing with confidence, freedom and courage to lift the supporters behind us.

“We will go full throttle on Saturday.”

Oldham had also been struggling but have had the tonic of a new manager in Dino Maamria last month.

“Dino’s sides are always hard to beat and organised, but we will be setting about them early doors on the front foot and giving everything for each other and the supporters,” said Dempster.

“They have some dangerous players going forward and a little bit of experience at the back.

“They have picked up a bit since Dino took the job.

“Listening to the whispers there have been some serious issues off the field.

“But they have some players that can cause problems if they are not respected and we don’t go about it in the right way.”