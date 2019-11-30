Mansfield Town boss John Dempster admits he is feeling the pressure

Underfire Mansfield Town boss John Dempster admitted he was feeling the pressure after the Stags’ 2-0 FA Cup exit at 10-man Shrewsbury – and his side’s poor form in League Two.

The Stags are 15th in the league, despite good investment in the playing squad.

Dempster said after two late goals knocked his side out of the FA Cup: “I have felt the pressure since I was given the job. It is a pressure I put on myself, never mind the external factors.

“There are bigger and better managers from this level up to the Premier League who have lost their jobs because of results and our results have not been good enough.

“Of course, I am confident in my own ability that I can learn from mistakes and put things right, but there is no hiding away – this is a pressure cooker environment.

“I was well aware of that before I took the job and I will always face a challenge head on.”

Match Report

“It’s not good enough”