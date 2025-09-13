Joe Gardner celebrates his brilliant equaliser against Stevenage.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was full of praise for goalscorer Joe Gardner after his memorable equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forest loan man collected the ball from keeper Liam Roberts before he went on a surging solo run and finished brilliantly as Stags broke from a Stevenage corner.

The leveller was the perfect response after Stags had fallen behind just three minutes earlier after Charlie Goode had opened the scoring from Harvey White’s 70th minute corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goal was the highlight of the day,” said Clough. “It is not just running half the length of the pitch, it is the quality of his finish as well.

“Joe is another one we have seen so little of because of the injury all those months ago at Sligo. It was a wonderful finish and a wonderful goal.

“We have all been a bit frustrated with the injury. He did well against Harrogate and had a chance of starting today, but he is still building up his fitness.”

Clough was also delighed with the gritty point won against the high-flying visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an incredibly hard-fought game and you can see exactly why Stevenage are up there,” added Clough

“We started well for the first 20 minutes and then lost our way a little bit. You fear the worst when they went 1-0 up because they are so hard to break down.

“We thought it was a foul in the build-up on Stephen McLaughlin, without a doubt. It was a push and we didn’t get the foul. It is very disappointing.

“The referee set the tone from the start, but we got the equaliser and it is a great point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should have got something from the first two games of the season but after that it has been pretty good stuff.

“Even against Harrogate we lost but played extremely well. We are seeing signs that we are getting there.”

Give us your thoughts on the results and performance by joining the debate on our social media channels.

Get more Stags news here.