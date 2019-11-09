Mansfield Town boss Dempster: All that mattered was the result

Despite a poor game and only a single goal, Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said all that mattered was making sure they reached the FA Cup second round after today's 1-0 home first round win over National League part-timers Chorley.

It was a laboured victory for the Stags which frustrated home fans.

But Dempster said: “Getting through was the objective at the start of the day so we are pleased to be in the hat – that's all that matters.

“The experiences I have had in the FA Cup, positive ones when we have got to the third, fourth, fifth round, the journey is a rocky one and there are trials and tribulations along the way. “It's never a pleasant journey and today was another example of that. We had to get the job done and we've done that today.

“I thought Chorley stayed with us for 45-60 minutes and then they started to tire.

“That was always going to be the case as it was a big day for them, even though they are only in the league below us. They were always going to give it their all and, credit to them, they did that.”

Stags could only muster three efforts on target all game and Dempster admitted: “I think we could have worked the keeper more, but overall I am pleased with the players as at times we had to be patient as they had players behind the ball and forcing us wide.

“We had to move the opposition and tire them and we did that.

“When they put the ball into our box I thought we defended professionally and resolutely.

“When Chorley started putting us under pressure near the end you could hear the frustration in the crowd, but let's not disrespect opposition.

“They took Doncaster to a replay last season so have experience in this competition and have caused people problems.”