Mansfield Town boss dedicates win against Scunthorpe United to Stags fans and club’s owners

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster dedicated his side’s first home win of the season to the fans and owners John and Carolyn Radford.

The Radfords flew in from Portugal to witness the 2-0 win over struggling Scunthorpe United, set up by goals from Matt Preston and Danny Rose either side of half-time.

It was also watched by a bigger than usual crowd of just over 4,700.

A delighted Dempster said: “That win was for the supporters, within that I include the chairman and directors because they bleed amber and blue.

“It is brilliant to get three points at home, last week we got beat at Exeter and they were celebrating like that had won the World Cup, it shows what it means to win a football match.

“The fans and players should be very happy. We have another week to get some more work into the players

“The goalkeeper and the back three were outstanding today and it is good to get the clean sheet.

“Every player worked their socks off and it was a real team effort.

“The second goal always makes you feel more comfortable but we did not want to get complacent.”

He added: “There is a long way to go, make no mistake Scunthrope will climb the table with the manager and players they have got.

“They will take points if teams, but they have not taken any of us.”