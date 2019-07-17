Mansfield Town boss and assistant to face fans’ questions at pre-season forum

Mansfield Town supporters will be able to fire their questions at new manager John Dempster and his assistant Lee Glover at a fans’ forum, in conjunction with Stags Supporters’ Association on Monday, 29th July.

‘An Evening with John Dempster & Lee Glover’ will take place in the 1861 Suite, starting at 7.30pm and entrance is free.

The Stags Supporters Association’s AGM will precede the show, starting at 6.30pm for members only.

The club’s head of media & communications Mark Stevenson will host the night.