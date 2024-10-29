Manager Nigel Clough admitted Ben Quinn has been unlucky not to break into his first team this season after he netted twice and set up another in tonight's 3-0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy group win over Newcastle United U21s.

Clough said he may try to get Quinn a loan to gain more experience.

“It was a good night for Ben and he has been a bit unlucky to be left out,” said Clough.

“He was in the 18 but we couldn't get him on and now players have come back from injury it means he has dropped out of the squad.

Action during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Mansfield Town v Newcastle Utd U21 at the One Call Stadium, 29 Oct 2024, Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media

“But you can see the potential he's got.

“It might be that we get him a loan and get him some games, maybe in the Conference or something like that.

“I wish we had another game in this competition. That would be ideal in another two or three weeks.”

On tonight's game, he said: “It worked out well as we got minutes for the lads who needed it coming back from injury, and we also got the young lads on as well.

“I thought we were a bit careless on the ball at times in the first half, but we scored two very good goals and then the third was one was a cracker in every way, including the build-up.

“It was always the idea tonight to use it for first team minutes and then to try to get the youngsters on.

“It was ideal to do it at 3-0 but they were always going on irrespective of the score.

“Alfie Kilgour was only ever going to play 75 minutes and Hiram Boateng had an upset stomach which is why he came off early.

“It was enough for George Maris and Ben Waine too. And Aden Flint and Frazer Blake-Tracy got 90 minutes.”

Stags gave four first team debuts to youngsters Jayden Chambers-Morgan, Jakub Kruszynski, Ronnie Kokkinos, and Lewis Warnaby with Chambers-Morgan at 16 the third youngest player to ever represent the club.

“He has done very well,” said Clough.

“Richard Cooper, Steve Chettle and Charlie McParland all speak very highly of him and say he is performing well so that should be a reward for that tonight.

“He has had a couple of training sessions with the first team and hopefully it will do his confidence a world of good and show the Academy lads there is a pathway to break through into the first team if they do well.”

Clough also had praise for keeper Scott Flinders, who made three or four top drawer saves and also kept out a late penalty.

“Our clean sheet was almost entirely down to Scott Flinders as they had some pretty quick lads up front,” said Clough.

“He pulled off some great saves again. We wanted to try to get Owen Mason on tonight but Scotty was playing so well we left him on to get his clean sheet.”

Stags now prepare for Sunday's FA Cup first round trip to National League North Curzon Ashton with injury doubts over Louis Reed and Aaron Lewis.