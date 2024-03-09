Mansfield Town celebrate the opening goal. Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield hit the front early through Lucas Akins and looked in control at the break.

Goals from Paul Glatzel and Aaron Drinan either side of a Davis Keillor-Dunn strike ave the visitors hope.

But sub Will Swan wrapped up a crucial win for Mansfield after heading home moments after entering the pitch.

It wasn’t vintage Stags as they failed to make the most of a fast start to the game, before a sluggish start to the second half left them with work to do.

But Mansfield showed the mark of a title-winning team by answering the questions when challenged and re-asserting their authority.

Hiram Boateng fired a good chance over for Mansfield inside the first three minutes.

But Lucas Akins made no mistake seconds later when he slotted home after a perfect pass from Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Jack Bycroft kept out Keillor-Dunn’s long-range curler with a fine flying save as Stags pushed for another.

Akins clipped the outside of the post on 13 minutes, before Charlie Austin fluffed a dangerous free-kick for the visitors.

Keillor-Dunn had a goal-bound shot blocked for a corner midway through the half as the hosts continued to look dangerous.

Paul Glatzel and Tom Nichols saw shots saved at either end during a quiet end to the first half.

Christy Pym palmed away Aaron Drinan’s header following a Swindon corner just after the restart.

Glatzel levelled for the visitors on 50 minutes after Stags failed to clear their lines.

But the lead lasted just seconds after Keillor-Dunn cut inside following a break to emphatically smash home.

Aaron Drinan found space to head home Zachary Elbouzedi cross on 59 minutes.

Charlie Austin drilled an effort into the side-netting as the visitors grew in confidence.

Stags hit the front once again when Will Swan headed home Ollie Clarke’s cross three minutes after coming on.

Aden Flint blazed over with five minutes to go as Mansfield looked to make the game safe.

George Maris saw a shot cleared off the line by Tom Brewitt as Stags safely negotiated eight minutes of stoppage time.

Stags: Pym, Williams, Flint, Brunt, Cargill, Boateng (Maris 65), Reed, Keillor-Dunn (Bowery 80), Quinn (O. Clarke 66), Nichols (Swan 65). Akins.

Subs: McLaughlin, Flinders. Lewis.

Swindon Town: Bycroft, Godwin-Malife, McCarthy, Brewitt, Blake-Tracy, Khan, Elbouzedi, Devoy, Glatzel (Hepburn-Murphy,77), Austin, Drinan

Substitutes:McEachran, McGurk, Cain, Kokolo, Brann. Aguiar