Mansfield Town boost goalkeeper department with the loan signing of Christy Pym from Peterborough United

The 27-year-old shot-stopper spent the second half of last season on loan at Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage, making 23 appearances.

He follows fellow keeper Scott Flinders into the One Call stadium this summer and the pair will compete to start the season.

“Christy’s been at the top of our list for the last couple of months, since we knew Bish (Nathan Bishop) wasn’t staying, so we’re delighted to have him on board,” said manager Nigel Clough.

Christy Pym signs on loan for the Stags.

“He’s an experienced goalkeeper and it’ll be good to have him and Scott Flinders in the squad.

“Their experienced will also aid the development of development of Owen Mason.”

Pym started his career at Exeter City where he played 151 times across seven years in Devon.

In July 2019, the English ‘keeper left the Grecians and signed for Sky Bet League One outfit Peterborough.

The Exeter-born player won the Sky Bet League One ‘Golden Glove’ award in 2019/20, keeping 15 clean sheets in an excellent season in Cambridgeshire.Pym appeared 82 times for the Posh before his loan move to Stevenage earlier this year.

“Yeah, I’m very happy to get it done. It took quite a lot of time to get done in the end,” said Pym.

“I was itching to get here but I’m happy to be here now and can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a good club. I played here at the back end of last season.

“There’s a good atmosphere here and a great crowd.

“I know the setup; the setup is good. There’s a good manager and a good squad.

“Hopefully this year we can go one step further than last season.

“I’ve played here a few times and had a few good games here.

“It’s always a tough game when you play Mansfield, hopefully that will continue this year.

“I like the ball at my feet. I’m a good shot-stopper, but calmness is probably my biggest thing.”