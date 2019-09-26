Mansfield Town boost as striker Craig Davies is on course for a November first team return

Mansfield Town could finally have striker Craig Davies available again in November as he looks to be winning his long battle with ankle problems.

The much-travelled 33-year-old has become a forgotten figure at the One Call Stadium after a succession of operations and setbacks in his bid to regain fitness.

Davies only made five League Two starts for Stags after a move from Oldham in summer 2018 and his last outing was as a half-time sub in a home Checkatrade Trophy game with Bury on Tuesday, 4th December last year.

But things are now looking much brighter, despite recent rumours among fans that his career could be over, and manager John Dempster said: “Davo is probably three weeks away from being back training with the squad on a daily basis. I had a really good chat with him the other day.

“Then it will be about getting him match ready with some reserve games throughout October and really upping his training load, doing additional work.”

He added: “There have been different comments made about Davo and the length of time he has been out.

“When a player is out for that length of time it can be really psychologically draining.

“Don’t get me wrong. There are people worse off in the world. He still gets to come in and work with great medical staff and he is well paid.

“But it’s still tough to be out that long and he can’t wait get back and get in and around the lads.

“He will be like a new signing and the sooner we can get him back the better.”

Stags have already welcomed fellow long term injured star Bobby Olejnik back into the first team squad this week.