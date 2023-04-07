News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town bolster promotion hopes after comeback win at Swindon Town

Mansfield rallied from going behind early on to eventually see off fading Swindon with a stirring comeback.

By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST

Nigel Clough’s Stags, after stretching their unbeaten run to five games, roared back into the play-off places after rivals Salford were beaten by table-topping Leyton Orient.

The Stags couldn’t have got off to a worse start as they conceded after only three minutes.

Some non-existent defending from the visitors’ rear-guard allowed Rushian Hepburn-Murphy a free header in the box as he nodded home Romeao Hutton’s cross.

Mansfield Town celebrate during the win at Swindon Town.Mansfield Town celebrate during the win at Swindon Town.
Mansfield Town celebrate during the win at Swindon Town.
The Robins came close to adding a second soon after when Hutton this time found Ronan Darcy, but he fired over the top from 20 yards.

It had been a cracking start to the game, and the Stags went on to even it up after 13 minutes.

Stephen Quinn struck, heading home clinically as he met Elliott Hewitt’s looping cross.

Incredibly, Quinn almost turned the game on its head minutes later when his half-volley thumped the post.

Davis Keillor-Dunn pounced on the rebound, only for his effort to be expertly saved by Swindon ‘keeper Sol Brynn.

The Stags deservedly got their second just past the half-hour mark when Lucas Akins tapped home following Quinn’s ball into the box.

The rampant Stags then went 3-1 up just a minute later when Rhys Oates slotted smartly home after meeting Akins’ measured pass.

First-half sub Hiram Boateng notched the Stags’ fourth after 65 minutes, and again it was a cracking effort.

Boateng notched his first Mansfield goal after charging forward before curling brilliantly past a stunned Brynn.

That capped what had been another terrific away-day performance from the Stags as the business end of the campaign draws ever closer.

Jonny Williams notched a late second for Swindon, but they had been well beaten on the day.

Swindon: Brynn, Hutton (Kadji, 56), Brewitt, Blake-Tracy, Tomlinson, Khan (Shade, 56), McEachran, Darcy (Cain, 82), Wakeling (Williams, 70), Austin (Lavinier, 56), Hepburn-Murphy.

Subs not used: Adeloye, Brann.

Stags: Pym, Hewitt (C Johnson, 74), Kilgour, Perch, Bowery, Wallace, O Clarke (Maris, 46), Quinn (Law, 69), Keillor-Dunn (Gale, 74), Oates (Boateng, 43), Akins.

Subs not used: Flinders, D Johnson.

Referee: Thomas Parsons.

Attendance: 9,281.

