Mansfield Town blow as Leeds United recall Conor Shaughnessy from loan spell

Leeds United have recalled Conor Shaughnessy from his loan spell at Mansfield Town and he is now expected to spend the second half of the campaign at League One Burton Albion.

The 23-year-old Irishman arrived on a season-long loan and played both midfield and defensive roles.

He has recently been sidelined with injury, during which time Stags boss John Dempster was sacked.

New assistant boss Joe Dunne said: “Unfortunately, Conor has been recalled by Leeds which is disappointing.

“It's a shame for us not really having had a chance to work with him as a staff and management.

“He was injured when we came here, but we've lost him now so we move on.

“He was progressing well and, having watched a lot of footage of his games, there was a player in there that we felt was ideal for us to coach. But we now have to focus on what we have in the building.”