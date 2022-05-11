But three others have been given new deals to stay on.

A club statement said: “Mansfield Town expresses its thanks and best wishes to six young players whose contracts with the club are set to expire, and will therefore leave One Call Stadium following their expiry: Ryan Burke, Nathan Caine, Jaden Charles, Ethan Hill, Tyrese Sinclair and Keaton Ward.

“The club can confirm that it has triggered a clause in the contracts of defender George Cooper and forward James Gale to extend their stay at One Call Stadium.

Tyrese Sinclair in first team action for the Stags.

“A new six month contract has been offered to striker Jimmy Knowles.

“All developments regarding the senior players’ retained list will be officially communicated as soon as they are confirmed following the conclusion of this season’s play-offs.”

All six departees had enjoyed some degree of first team experience before being sent out on loan this season.

Sinclair had enjoyed the best first team run, the 21-year-old making 14 starts and 30 sub appearances, netting four goals, three in the league, before going out on loan to League Two rivals Scunthorpe United, who were eventually relegated, in January.