Mansfield Town are predicted to be in a four horse race for the final two play-off places.

Mansfield Town battling Stockport County, Swindon Town and Bradford City for the last two League Two play-off places, according to latest supercomputer predictions - picture gallery

Mansfield Town picked up a crucial point at Bradford City thanks to Alfie Kilgour’s injury-time equaliser.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

It took two points off their play-off rivals and leaves Stags sixth in the table.

Stags host a vastly-improved Gillingham at the weekend

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Stags go up?

1. Stevenage - 88pts (+29)

Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16%

2. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27)

Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14%

3. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+24)

Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

