Mansfield Town picked up a crucial point at Bradford City thanks to Alfie Kilgour’s injury-time equaliser.

It took two points off their play-off rivals and leaves Stags sixth in the table.

Stags host a vastly-improved Gillingham at the weekend

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1 . Stevenage - 88pts (+29) Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27) Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+24) Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales