Mansfield Town ball number for FA Cup Second Round draw
Mansfield Town will be ball number 40 for tonight's FA Cup Second Round draw, which will be shown live on TV.
The Stags progressed to this stage on Saturday after Oli Hawkins' goal earned them a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Barrow in their First Round tie, netting the club £41,000 in prize money.
Tonight’s draw could throw up a local derby for Nigel Clough’s men with Chesterfield, Buxton and Derby County still in the competition along with Clough’s other former club Burton Albion.
A total of 40 teams will compete in the Second Round before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in Round Three.
Most Popular
Second Round ties will be played between 25th-27thNovember and winners get £67,000.
The draw will be broadcast on BBC Two from 7pm before the final tie of the round – Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town – is broadcast on ITV 4 from 7.45pm.
The draw will also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official social media channels.
Full list of ball numbers
1 Forest Green Rovers
2 Barnsley
3 Boreham Wood
4 Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United
5 Dagenham & Redbridge
6 Accrington Stanley
7 Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United
8 AFC Fylde or Gillingham
9 Peterborough United or Salford City
10 Farnborough
11 Grimsby Town
12 Milton Keynes Dons
13 Ebbsfleet United
14 Carlisle United AFC
15 Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town
16 Chippenham Town
17 Sheffield Wednesday
18 Portsmouth
19 Shrewsbury Town
20 Buxton
21 Charlton Athletic
22 Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon
23 Newport County AFC
24 Stockport County
26 Stevenage
27 Fleetwood Town
28 Burton Albion
29 Harrogate Town
30 Exeter City
31 Torquay United or Derby County
32 Bristol Rovers
33 Walsall
34 Wrexham AFC or Oldham Athletic
35 Crewe Alexandra
36 Barnet or Chelmsford City
37 Woking or Oxford United
38 Chesterfield
39 Cheltenham Town or Alvechurch
40 Mansfield Town