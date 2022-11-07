The Stags progressed to this stage on Saturday after Oli Hawkins' goal earned them a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Barrow in their First Round tie, netting the club £41,000 in prize money.

Tonight’s draw could throw up a local derby for Nigel Clough’s men with Chesterfield, Buxton and Derby County still in the competition along with Clough’s other former club Burton Albion.

A total of 40 teams will compete in the Second Round before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in Round Three.

The team celebrate their first half goal at Barrow AFC. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Second Round ties will be played between 25th-27thNovember and winners get £67,000.

The draw will be broadcast on BBC Two from 7pm before the final tie of the round – Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town – is broadcast on ITV 4 from 7.45pm.

The draw will also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official social media channels.

Full list of ball numbers

1 Forest Green Rovers

2 Barnsley

3 Boreham Wood

4 Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United

5 Dagenham & Redbridge

6 Accrington Stanley

7 Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United

8 AFC Fylde or Gillingham

9 Peterborough United or Salford City

10 Farnborough

11 Grimsby Town

12 Milton Keynes Dons

13 Ebbsfleet United

14 Carlisle United AFC

15 Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town

16 Chippenham Town

17 Sheffield Wednesday

18 Portsmouth

19 Shrewsbury Town

20 Buxton

21 Charlton Athletic

22 Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon

23 Newport County AFC

24 Stockport County

26 Stevenage

27 Fleetwood Town

28 Burton Albion

29 Harrogate Town

30 Exeter City

31 Torquay United or Derby County

32 Bristol Rovers

33 Walsall

34 Wrexham AFC or Oldham Athletic

35 Crewe Alexandra

36 Barnet or Chelmsford City

37 Woking or Oxford United

38 Chesterfield

39 Cheltenham Town or Alvechurch