Mansfield Town ball number ahead of tonight’s FA Cup first round draw
Last season the Stags won 4-0 away at Curzon Ashton and 1-0 away at Stevenage to book a home third round tie with Wigan Athletic.
The first attempt to play it was dashed by a frozen pitch, but at the second atempt three days later the Latics won 2-0 with two superb goals by Thelo Aasgaard as Wigan earned the right to host Premier League Fulham in round four, though the cup run did earn Stags £145,000.
Ahead of tonight's final tie of the fourth round qualifying between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, fans can watch the draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page during this tie’s pre-match coverage from approximately 6.40pm.
Presented by Becky Ives, the draw will be made by Michail Antonio and Joel Ward and Mansfield Town will be ball number 29.
Over the weekend 64 clubs were involved in the fourth qualifying round, which was split geographically into northern and southern sections.
The lowest-ranked side left in contention are eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree of the Isthmian League North Division, after they overcame Flackwell Heath thanks to a goal from former West Ham forward Freddie Sears.
The first round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday, 1st November.
The full ball numbers for the first round proper draw are listed below.
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnet
4. Barnsley
5. Barrow
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Cardiff City
14. Cheltenham Town
15. Chesterfield
16. Colchester United
17. Crawley Town
18. Crewe Alexandra
19. Doncaster Rovers
20. Exeter City
21. Fleetwood Town
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Luton Town
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Newport County
32. Northampton Town
33. Notts County
34. Oldham Athletic
35. Peterborough United
36. Plymouth Argyle
37. Port Vale
38. Reading
39. Rotherham United
40. Salford City
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Swindon
45. Tranmere Rovers
46. Walsall
47. Wigan Athletic
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. AFC Telford United
50. Macclesfield
51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United
52. Carlisle United
53. York City
54. Buxton
55. Morecambe or Chester
56. South Shields
57. Tamworth
58. Scunthorpe United
59. Gateshead
60. Spennymoor Town
61. FC Halifax Town
62. Altrincham or Harborough Town
63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers
64. Maldon & Tiptree
65. Woking or Brackley Town
66. Wealdstone
67. Slough Town
68. Boreham Wood
69. Eastleigh
70. Southend United
71. Ebbsfleet United
72. Braintree Town
73. Chatham Town
74. Weston Super Mare
75. Hemel Hempstead Town
76. Banbury United or St Albans City
77. Chelmsford City
78. AFC Totton or Truro City
79. Aldershot Town
80. Farnham Town or Sutton United