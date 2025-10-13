Mansfield Town ball number ahead of tonight’s FA Cup first round draw

Mansfield Town will learn their Emirates FA Cup first round proper opponents tonight when the draw is made live on TNT Sports as 48 clubs from the EFL’s League One and League Two join the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season the Stags won 4-0 away at Curzon Ashton and 1-0 away at Stevenage to book a home third round tie with Wigan Athletic.

The first attempt to play it was dashed by a frozen pitch, but at the second atempt three days later the Latics won 2-0 with two superb goals by Thelo Aasgaard as Wigan earned the right to host Premier League Fulham in round four, though the cup run did earn Stags £145,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of tonight's final tie of the fourth round qualifying between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, fans can watch the draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page during this tie’s pre-match coverage from approximately 6.40pm.

The FA Cup first round draw will be made live on TV tonight.

Presented by Becky Ives, the draw will be made by Michail Antonio and Joel Ward and Mansfield Town will be ball number 29.

Over the weekend 64 clubs were involved in the fourth qualifying round, which was split geographically into northern and southern sections.

The lowest-ranked side left in contention are eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree of the Isthmian League North Division, after they overcame Flackwell Heath thanks to a goal from former West Ham forward Freddie Sears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday, 1st November.

The full ball numbers for the first round proper draw are listed below.

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnet

4. Barnsley

5. Barrow

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Cardiff City

14. Cheltenham Town

15. Chesterfield

16. Colchester United

17. Crawley Town

18. Crewe Alexandra

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Exeter City

21. Fleetwood Town

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Leyton Orient

27. Lincoln City

28. Luton Town

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Newport County

32. Northampton Town

33. Notts County

34. Oldham Athletic

35. Peterborough United

36. Plymouth Argyle

37. Port Vale

38. Reading

39. Rotherham United

40. Salford City

41. Shrewsbury Town

42. Stevenage

43. Stockport County

44. Swindon

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wigan Athletic

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. AFC Telford United

50. Macclesfield

51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United

52. Carlisle United

53. York City

54. Buxton

55. Morecambe or Chester

56. South Shields

57. Tamworth

58. Scunthorpe United

59. Gateshead

60. Spennymoor Town

61. FC Halifax Town

62. Altrincham or Harborough Town

63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers

64. Maldon & Tiptree

65. Woking or Brackley Town

66. Wealdstone

67. Slough Town

68. Boreham Wood

69. Eastleigh

70. Southend United

71. Ebbsfleet United

72. Braintree Town

73. Chatham Town

74. Weston Super Mare

75. Hemel Hempstead Town

76. Banbury United or St Albans City

77. Chelmsford City

78. AFC Totton or Truro City

79. Aldershot Town

80. Farnham Town or Sutton United