Mansfield Town backing new fund in memory of the late Lee Collins

The late Lee Collins.

The football world was shocked when 32-year-old Collins died in April, leaving behind partner Rachel and three daughters.

Now his last club Yeovil have set up a Crowdfunder UK campaign to support the family.

Working with Collins’ former clubs like Mansfield, Yeovil are trying to bring the football family together to raise funds for Collins’ partner and young children and mental health charities, with 10 per cent of the donations given to Young Minds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Mansfield Town spokesman said: “We were shocked and saddened to learn of Lee’s recent passing and now unite with Yeovil Town and Lee’s other previous clubs to raise funds for Lee’s family and mental health charities.

“Our hearts were torn when we were heard about Lee and we hope that our promoting of this Crowdfunder can help Lee’s family both now and in the years ahead, as well as those who may benefit from the mental health charities. Looking after our mental health and that of others has always been important but, as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown are still felt, it has never been more important to raise awareness and encourage conversations around the subject.

“Admired by all he played with, 'Collo' will be remembered for his competitive attitude, as well as his kind and caring nature.”