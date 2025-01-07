Mansfield Town back on FA Cup glory trail as Wigan Athletic visit for Saturday night TV tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town bid for a place in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Saturday evening when League One rivals Wigan Athletic come to the One Call Stadium for a live televised tie at 6pm.

Stags failed to draw a big gun when the Third Round draw was made, though have already chalked up a 2-1 away win at Wigan in late October.

The Latics also slumped to a 3-0 home loss to leaders Birmingham City at the weekend.

However, Stags first team coach Andy Garner. Warned: “It is a tricky game as we have always said, playing someone in your league.

Will Evans puts Mansfield Town ahead at Stockport County on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“Despite Saturday's result, Wigan are in a good vein of form at the moment.

“I think it will be a good game between two good League One teams.

“Wigan are a very possession-based side, especially at home, but we will hope to reduce that at our place and, as always, try to impose ourselves on the game.”

On the strange kick-off time for the club, Garner said: “I am not sure we have ever kicked off at 6pm on a Saturday night before, so it will be an interesting experiment.

“The only ones I feel sorry for are the supporters. People like to go out on a Saturday night and it's right in the middle of that.

“And the away supporters have got to get back after the game too.”

By Monday lunchtime, 4,500 tickets had sold so far with 624 from Wigan.

“It is great that there is going to be a good crowd in there not too dissimilar to the league crowds,” said Garner.

“That will help the game with a good atmosphere.

“We are conscious we also have Exeter and Wycombe coming up in the next week too, so it's a big week for us.

“We didn't want to get knocked out of any of the cups, but we're still in the FA Cup and whatever we do in the league I think we can do it alongside a little cup run if possible.”

The January transfer window has opened, but Stags are in no rush to do any business as they have a wealth of talent fit and available already.

“There is nothing to report at the moment,” said Garner.

“We are just waiting for news on a scan for Rhys Oates. But we have almost everybody fit.

“We do have a few knocks and niggles after the Christmas period as you would expect.

“There may be one or two going out and then we will be in a better position to know where we are then.”

Of the current knocks, Stags lost Deji Oshilaja at the break in Saturday's 2-1 away win at Stockport County and were already without Oates, Lucas Akins and Keanu Baccus.

“Deji also got a whack on the back of his heel which was bleeding a lot at half-time, so, having been booked as well, it was a dual thing and there was no point in risking him,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“Rhys' knee has swollen up a bit after he stepped back onto the Astroturf on New Year's Day. It was the change of surface. He is having a scan. I don't think it's serious but he won't be around for a week or two.

“Lucas got a whack on his foot at Reading which required stitches and that flared up again in the Bolton warm-up. It is right where he sidefoots the ball and it was a bit tender still.

“Keanu is a new father – he became a dad for the first time on Friday, so he will be away for a few days where he should be with mother and baby.”

Stags' game away to Leyton Orient has been rearranged for Tuesday, 11th February (7.45pm kick-off).

The original fixture, on Saturday, 16th November, was postponed due to international call-ups in the Stags’ squad.

Tickets for the match are now on general sale and can be purchased online via www.stagstickets.co.uk priced Adult: £25, Concession (Students, 65+, 18-24, NHS staff, armed forces, emergency service workers, unemployed): £23 and U18: £11.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​