Mansfield Town loanee defender Will Forrester celebrates his FA Cup equaliser at Doncaster.

Having arrived at Mansfield with one injury to recover from, the unlucky Forrester returned to Stoke early with a new injury.

Stags boss Nigel Clough has still asked to keep him for the rest of the season but doesn't know if it will happen, despite Stoke signing two new centre halves last week.

“We're not sure. We've had a chat with Stoke but it's very much in their hands,” said Clough.

“We'd like him to come back and I think he'd like to come back. But it's very much up to Stoke what they want to do with him.

“We have had a conversation with them along those lines but I think there are other clubs also interested in Will. So he may have other options.