Mansfield Town await Stoke City decision over Will Forrester’s future
The future of injured Stoke City loanee defender Will Forrester remains up in the air – but Mansfield Town hope they can keep hold of him.
Having arrived at Mansfield with one injury to recover from, the unlucky Forrester returned to Stoke early with a new injury.
Stags boss Nigel Clough has still asked to keep him for the rest of the season but doesn't know if it will happen, despite Stoke signing two new centre halves last week.
“We're not sure. We've had a chat with Stoke but it's very much in their hands,” said Clough.
“We'd like him to come back and I think he'd like to come back. But it's very much up to Stoke what they want to do with him.
“We have had a conversation with them along those lines but I think there are other clubs also interested in Will. So he may have other options.
“What Stoke said was that he's such a good lad to have around the place and they haven't got the numbers they used to have. So he's probably one of the last ones that they will look to get out if at all.”