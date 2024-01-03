Mansfield Town await scans on injured duo before manager Nigel Clough decides on January transfer moves

Mansfield Town will await scan results on injuries to Callum Johnson and Rhys Oates before boss Nigel Clough decides on what moves to make in the January transfer window, which opened this week.

Stephen McLaughlin (03) calls for assistance for the injured Rhys Oates (18) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 01 Jan 2024. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags already know neither player is likely to make a quick return from the knocks picked up in Monday's fine 2-0 win at leaders Stockport County - and Clough has already plans to bring in at least one new face.

“We are waiting on them both having scans and then we will know a bit more,” he said.

“Callum is a bit more straightforward as we know he has a hamstring strain – it's just how serious.

“But we are thinking around the four to five week mark at the moment.

“We are not sure about the extent of the damage to Rhys Oates until the scan comes in but it won't be a week or two, we know that.

“His knee is swollen so you have to leave it a couple of days for it to settle down, then we will get the scan done.

“We want to get the Crewe game out of the way on Saturday and then we have a clear week, which will be very welcome.

“We can regroup a little bit and see where we are in terms of injuries and fitness.”

On January ins and outs, he said: “There are no updates at the moment.

“Everything is on hold until we find out about losing two players.

“But we know might need a bit of reinforcement in January when we get the results of the scans.

“We were hoping to come out of New Year's Day and the Crewe game unscathed but we haven't, so we will see what shape we are in after Saturday.

“We were never saying we needed three or four players, even before the results over Christmas. We have been very happy with the squad - and we are not under any pressure for anyone to go.

“But, without disrupting things – which is very important - I think bringing one player in would benefit us.”

Other clubs are said to be watching Stags top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn, but Clough said: “We have had no enquiries and we are under no pressure. That's the great thing with the owners we've got.

“If the right offer comes in and it's the right one for the club then we will all consider it.”

Defender Elliott Hewitt's return from last season's injury will be a boost – he will be another three or four weeks before he is back training.