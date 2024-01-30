Mansfield Town await news on Aden Flint injury as curse of the defenders strikes again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flint suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon and becomes the seventh defender likely to be unavailable this weekend.

“It seems to be the curse of the defenders at the moment - that is the area most hit by injuries,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“It goes without saying there are a lot of first choice defenders among that group. We will get a patched up team out there on Saturday and give it everything we've got.

Aden Flint leaves the field injured on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“We haven't been able to get Aden in to see a specialist so far, so we are waiting on that.

“We will know a bit more from that point on. But it is certainly a big blow for us.

“We presume he will be out for Saturday but we have no confirmation until we see a specialist.

“It was just an awkward landing and it's not a clear dislocation, which would have made it much simpler.

“It's more maybe a partial one, so it's very much down to the level of discomfort, how much that partial dislocation is and what he can do with it.

“It has come on the back of Alfie Kilgour and Elliott Hewitt still being out and Callum Johnson and Calum Macdonald.”

“Hopefully things will ease a little bit as we will get Jordan Bowery back from suspension and so on. We know we have Elliott Hewitt not far from coming back in February.

“But the last two or three weeks have been incredibly challenging in terms of injuries and everything else happening on and off the pitch.”

George Williams also missed out with illness last weeknd and Clough said: “George is still a bit under the weather but will do some light training this week and we will see how he is towards Saturday. There are a few who have had this virus and he was pretty rough on Saturday when he woke up.”

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday and Stags are still hoping to bring in a couple of players, though their principal striker target now looks to be heading elsewhere.

Clough said he was unsure if he would look for a defender too.

“We are looking at other areas. It all depends on the prognosis on Aden Flint and how long he is going to be out for,” he said.

“Offers have gone in for three forward players at the moment, so we are just waiting. But it is a little bit of moving the goalposts time.

“You think you've got a deal agreed last week but someone comes back and says we want a bit more or changes the deal.

“That is the stage we're at but there are still a few days to go and we are waiting for answers back on those three offers.

“I think the main target is now gone and we have moved on to a couple of others now.

“We put a brilliant offer in but it looks as though the striker will go elsewhere to a higher league.

“With the injuries we're picking up we probably need more than one. The chairman has been fantastic and given us the green light to go for them. So we could maybe end up with two out of three.

“We've had interest in one or two of ours as well but no one can go out until we get people in.

“We are trying to do business and we have been for the last week or two, but it seems inevitable that people always leave it until the last minute.

“It is out of our hands. It is in other clubs and players' agents hands so there is nothing more we can do at this stage than wait.”

In the meantime, Clough has to prepare a patchwork side for a big local derby on Saturday and he said: “The next game or two won't determine the season. There are plenty of points to play for and we are still in a great position.

“Having JJ O'Toole back will help things and give us a bit of cover. We know the job he can do back there.