Mansfield Town assistant manager Lee Glover hopes cup runs will boost league form

Mansfield Town’s season could be boosted by a good cup run, believes assistant boss Lee Glover.

The Stags progressed in both the FA Cup and the Leasing.com Trophy inside four days this week and Glover said that success could rub off on their League Two form.

“We are very happy to progress in both competitions,” he said.

“I have been involved in cup runs at some of the clubs I’ve been at and they’re always great for the fans.

“Cup runs can galvanise the whole squad and a cup run and good league form go hand in hand as, if you get a good draw, everyone wants to play.

“You have to perform to stay in the side so they have a motivational factor as well.”

Stags finally saw off non-league Chorley 1-0 with a late goal on Saturday and Glover said: “In the FA Cup it was always going to be a difficult game.

“I can remember struggling against a non-league side when I was at Peterborough, but we eventually got a good draw.

“Last season I was at Doncaster and we drew 2-2 with Chorley and it was us that wanted the final whistle as we were going to get knocked out if the game went on any longer. There was a chance of us being a cup upset.

“But eventually we got through in the replay.

“They are difficult games and all in all I thought the lads applied themselves very well. We didn’t get an early goal but we stuck at it and got into the hat for the next round, which is very important.”

Stags made eight changes at Burton Albion on Tuesday in the Leasing.com Trophymand again prevailed with a 2-1 success.

“We made a few changes at Burton and shuffled the pack and it was a great performance on the night,” Glover added.