Mansfield Town are the best team to watch in our division says Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence

Today’s 2-1 defeat ended the Gills’ outside play-off hopes as Stags hit back from behind with two second half in three minutes.

“I was really pleased with our performance,” said Clemence.

“Mansfield are a very good team and they deserve to be in the top three.

Stags score during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Gillingham FC at the One Call Stadium on Saturday 20 April 2024.Photo credit Chris& Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I really enjoy watching them. I think they are probably the best team to watch in the division – they create a bit of chaos.

“We dealt with it really well in the first half and created some chances of our own.

“Unfortunately we ran out of steam, if we hadn't I think it could have been a different game. We had a couple of knocks too and we had to change things.

“Before that we more than matched them and were the better team for large periods of that game, but didn't get a result.

“We played well first half and we had penetration.

“Mansfield had some good footballers on the pitch.

“We matched them up, going to a diamond today, and we felt we could hurt them outside that diamond.

“The first goal was a mistake. People make mistakes and you can't make them again, You have to learn from them.

“The second goal was a really good strike and you won't see many better goals this weekend – fair play to the boy.”

He added:

“We will dust ourselves down, come back in this week and try to finish the season as strong as we can. That's all we can do.

“It's a home game so let's try to send our supporters home happy for the summer and give them something to look forward to next season.

“I think the team you saw first half today is somewhere nearer where I want to be, added to the performance last wek.

“There are some good signs now, but we still have plenty of improvement to do over the summer.

“We will prepare for next Saturday just like any other game.

“Doncaster will have something to play for and we have to make sure we do our job properly and finish as high as we can.

“People will says we've under-achieved this season – and we might have done.

“But we also might not be good enough. So we all have to look at ourselves, myself included, and make sure we are better as a football club next season.

“We have come up short too many times this season.