Mansfield Town are taking nothing for granted says Jordan Bowery as lead at top extends to five points

Stags are five points clear at the top of the table and five points clear of fourth place with only eight games to go.

But, while delighted with the big win at Bradford, Bowery said: “It's another game ticked off for us and we go again on Saturday. We can't get ahead of ourselves.

“There are eight games to go and we need to try to get as many wins as we can.

Stags rack up the goals tally during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Bradford City AFC at the University of Bradford Stadium, 16 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We can't go thinking we're already promoted.

“Everyone wants to beat top of the league and dampen our mood.

“We need to have the mentality of wanting to win every game like we did today.”

Stags had lost 2-1 at Tranmere in midweek and Bowery said: “We wanted to keep our place at the top today and we needed a good response from Tuesday night – and that's what we did.

“We came out first half all guns blazing and scored four goals. And at half-time the gaffer said just go and get more.

“He puts the emphasis on it so much. If you get one, get two, then get three, get as many as you can as we do not want to miss out by one goal again like we did last season.

“It was unfortunate we conceded the one goal as we wanted a clean sheet, but the win is the main thing.

“We had five different scorers today. It just shows we are not relying on any one player for goals. It's always a good sign. It shows we have goals in all positions.”

Stags were backed by almost 2,500 away fans and Bowery said: “The fans were unbelievable again, how they turn out and how they approach the game.