Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town captain Aden Flint believes the club are capable of making the huge step up to compete in one of the toughest League Ones for years.

The promoted Stags are out in Portugal for a pre-season training camp at the moment trying to get into the best shape possible for the big task ahead.

Giant defender Flint has plenty of experience at League One level and said: “It is definitely a step up,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you look at the teams in it this year, you have got Birmingham, who have just come down, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Charlton, Bolton – there are some great teams.

Stags sweat it out in Portugal. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

“It is going to be one of the toughest League Ones for as long as I can remember.

“So it is definitely a step up, but I think we are more than capable of doing that.

“We played great football last year and if we can do that this year we won't be far off again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Nigel Clough has brought in four new faces so far plus a couple of trialists and is seeking to sign another two before the season kicks off.

“The new lads have settled in well,” said Flint.

“It's not a hard bunch to settle into really when you come to a team that has just been promoted. We have a good buzz around the place.

“We welcome them with open arms and make them all feel welcome.

“They are great signings and they have shown some nice glimpses in the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A couple have scored some goals too, so it's looking good at the minute.”

Flint and the others are being worked hard in the Portuguese sunshine with training sessions capped by a friendly against a Chelsea U21s side.

“It has been tough, but it's what we need and it's been enjoyable,” he said.

“We have got plenty of running in the legs and a bit of football too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It should be a good week and this will put us in good stead for the season.

“We are feeling good.

“It is a mental drain doing all the hard running, but plenty of us have done it enough now and got the experience to get through it and drag others through it.”

Last year Flint was released by Sheffield Wednesday and with Stags only managing to capture his signature at the last minute, he missed out on a proper pre-season.

“I keep saying last season's pre-season was the best pre-season of my life,” he smiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came in two days before the start of the season and have not looked back since.

“So this is a bit of a change from last year. I was doing my own stuff last year and dragging myself through it. It was a tough grind on my own.

“So it's nice to be in and around a squad again in pre-season.

“I didn't miss the running but it is nice to be back.

“It sets you up for the season if you do it properly.

“You put the hard work in before the season starts and hopefully it shows throughout the season with fitness levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's no secret I am getting older so I am finding it a bit tougher.

“But I am getting myself through it and doing what I need to do to the best of my ability to put myself in the best shape possible going forward into the season.”

Mansfield began their summer friendly schedule last week with a 7-0 away win at Retford United followed by a 6-0 win away at Hucknall Town.

“They were two good games and the scorelines were a bit flattering really in both games,” said Flint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were a good run out for us all – I got 45 minutes in both games, which was nice.

“It's always nice to get wins in pre-season and it's been positive so far.”