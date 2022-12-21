Stags are fifth ahead of Boxing Day's visit of Northampton Town and Quinn said: “We are in a good position in the league to strike. We are keeping up with the pack.

“Obviously we wish we were a bit higher up the table, but we are in a good position and happy enough. We're looking forward to the second half of the season and all guns blazing towards Northampton.

“We are in a better position now then we were at this stage last season when we had to go on that unbelievable run to claw our way back.

Stephen Quinn - happy with Stags' current position at Christmas.

“It seems to be a similar league to what I have been playing in over the last season and a half. The top two are starting to break away a little bit.

“But you never know, we could claw that back as we have in the past.

“It's been a year of highs and lows but it's how you react to them. All the experiences will stand us in good stead. We have built a strong cohesion in the squad and we have some great lads and characters. It is also a learning curve, especially for the younger lads.

“Some of the results didn't go our way, which has been disappointing, but we have hung in there, especially over the last couple of games, and built from a solid base.

“We have started to build momentum, so I was disappointed the game was called off last weekend after that strong, solid squad performance at Stevenage.”

He added: “It is tough and gritty, especially this time of the season when you just have to hang in there in games.

“Argentina have just shown that at the highest level. You have to find that grit and determination and find the will and doggedness to try to find a win.

“We will look to do that over the coming months and hopefully will have enough about us.

“You do like to spend time with your family and the Christmas spirit. But everyone looks forward to the traditional Boxing Day game and I am just glad we are at home and will see the Stags supporters bouncing around.

“We know it will be another massive and tough game against Northampton.

“They are in a similar spot to last season and with us beating them in the play-offs, that will probably be something that will be on their minds.

“They will probably look to get a scalp off us and get one over on us, but we are ready and champing at the bit.

