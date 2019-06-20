Mansfield Town are ball 20 in tonight’s Carabao Cup draw

Mansfield Town supporters will be looking out for ball number 20 in the North Section of tonight’s Carabao Cup first round draw, which begins at 7pm.

The draw is being made by John Barnes and Ray Parlour in the Colindale Morrisons store near Wembley and Stags fans can watch the draw via the Carabao Cup Facebook and Twitter pages, with live text updates across EFL Channels and EFL.com.

Full ball numbers for both sections are:

NORTH

1. Accrington Stanley

2. Barnsley

3. Blackburn Rovers

4. Blackpool

5. Bolton Wanderers

6. Bradford City

7. Burton Albion

8. Bury

9. Carlisle United

10. Crewe Alexandra

11. Derby County

12. Doncaster Rovers

13. Fleetwood Town

14. Grimsby Town

15. Huddersfield Town

16. Hull City

17. Leeds United

18. Lincoln City

19. Macclesfield Town

20. Mansfield Town

21. Middlesbrough

22. Morecambe

23. Nottingham Forest

24. Oldham Athletic

25. Port Vale

26. Preston North End

27. Rochdale

28. Rotherham United

29. Salford City

30. Scunthorpe United

31. Sheffield Wednesday

32. Shrewsbury Town

33. Stoke City

34. Sunderland

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Wigan Athletic

SOUTH

1. AFC Wimbledon

2. Birmingham City

3. Brentford

4. Bristol City

5.Bristol Rovers

6.Cambridge United

7. Charlton Athletic

8. Cheltenham Town

9. Colchester United

10. Coventry City

11. Crawley Town

12. Exeter City

13. Forest Green Rovers

14. Gillingham

15. Ipswich Town

16. Leyton Orient

17. Luton Town

18. Millwall

19. Milton Keynes Dons

20. Newport County

21. Northampton Town

22. Oxford United

23. Peterborough United

24. Plymouth Argyle

25. Portsmouth

26. Queens Park Rangers

27. Reading

28. Southend United

29. Stevenage

30. Swansea City

31. Swindon Town

32. Walsall

33. West Bromwich Albion

34. Wycombe Wanderers