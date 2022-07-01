Brown is a respected businessman in the local community, having developed and enhanced his company, A. Wass Funeral Directors, as managing director, working in the industry in the past 23 years.

A lifelong Stags supporter, he is the son of former Mansfield goalkeeper Graham Brown, who made over 150 appearances for the club between 1969 to 1974.

Brown is also the president of Nottingham, Derby and district funeral association.

Paul Brown has joined Mansfield's board.

He will look to strengthen further the club’s community links within the local area, in conjunction with Mansfield Town Football in the Community.

“It’s an honour for me to join the board of directors at Mansfield Town Football Club,” said Brown.

“The club is in a brilliant place right now, with strong foundations for progress in every area.

“Everyone can see the work and investment from John & Carolyn Radford over the past decade, along with the development of the Academy and the state-of-the-art training ground in Pleasley.

“Under Nigel, the first team are playing an attractive brand of football and this has been reflected in record breaking season ticket sales for the club this summer.