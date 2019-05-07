Mansfield Town announce ticket details for Newport County play-off encounters

Ticket information for Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final against Newport County, over two legs, has now been confirmed.

The Stags will face the Exiles at Rodney Parade on Thursday, May 9 (7.45pm kick-off), and at One Call Stadium on Sunday, May 12 (6pm kick-off).

Mansfield have received a total allocation of 1,036 tickets for Thursday's game. This is the maximum allocation and no tickets will be available after this allocation is sold, Newport have confirmed. tickets will not be available to purchase on matchday from Rodney Parade.

Tickets for Thursday night's game are now on general sale.

For the Bisley Stand (seated - 419 tickets available), tickets are priced: Adults £21, Senior (60+) £17, Young Adult (16-21) £15, U16s £9 (with paying adult), U12s £7 (with paying adult), U6s free (with paying adult)

For the Purevans.com Stand (standing - 609 tickets available) tickets are priced: Adults £19, Senior (60+) £17, Young Adult (16-21) £13, U16s £9 (with paying adult), U12s £7 (with paying adult), U6s free (with paying adult)

Due to the quick turnaround, the club cannot post tickets for this fixture. Online ticket sales (stagstickets.co.uk) will cease at midnight on Wednesday, May 8. Tickets will go off sale from the One Call Stadium ticket office at midday on Thursday, May 9.

Supporters can purchase tickets by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1), by visiting the One Call Stadium ticket office in person, or by visiting stagstickets.co.uk.

Ticket information for Sunday's home leg is as follows:

Season ticket holders' seats will be reserved until midnight on Wednesday, May 8. Supporters with a season ticket are required to purchase a ticket for the match to gain entry to One Call Stadium on Sunday. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, May 9. Prices are as follows, with the matchday price in brackets:

Ian Greaves Stand (lower) - Adults £22 (£24), Senior (65+) £18 (£20), Young Adult (18-21) £16 (£18), Juniors (7-17) £12 (£14), Six and under - free.

Ian Greaves Stand (upper) - Adults £23 (£25), Senior (65+) £19 (£21), Young Adult (18-21) £16 (£18), Juniors (7-17) £14 (£16), Six and under - free.

Quarry Lane End - Adults £22 (£24), Senior (65+) £18 (£20), Young Adult (18-21) £16 (£18), Juniors (7-17) £12 (£14), Six and under - free.

Quarry Lane Membership cards will not be eligible for Sunday's fixture.

Family tickets are available for the fixture, and admit one adult and one child to the match for just £18 or two adults and two children for £36.

The Stags' designated family section is Blocks A and B of the Quarry Lane Stand. Therefore, supporters purchasing a family ticket are required to sit in this area.