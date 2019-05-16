Mansfield Town announce season ticket prices for 2019/20

Mansfield Town supporters can pay the same price for their 2019/20 season ticket if they take up the club’s returning Early Bird offer by 7th June.

The club was criticised for not offering the buy early discount last season though did introduce a Quarry Lane Membership scheme which did well and is returning.

The club today announced their prices for next season for the Ian Greaves Upper and Lower tiers and the Quarry Lane Stand and they remain the same for the Early Bird buyers as last summer.

That is £350 adults (£15.22 per game), seniors (65+) £280 (£12.17), young adults (18-21) £180 (£7.83), junior (7-17) £90 (£3.91) with six and under entitled to a free season ticket.

After 7th June the price of an adult ticket will rise to £375 (£16.30 per game) and the seniors to £295 (£12.83) but the

Early bird prices will run until close of play on Friday, 7th June and current season ticket holders’ seats will also be reserved until this date.

Season tickets will be sold at the regular prices from Monday, 10th June.

The ticket office will require proof of age for all new season ticket buyers in the senior, young adult, junior and six and under age categories.

Supporters must be aged 65 or over on Saturday, 3rd August to be eligible for the senior price bracket.

However, existing senior season ticket holders aged under 65 on that date can renew at the senior rate.

Young adults must be aged 18-21 on this date, and juniors must be 7-17 to qualify for their respective price brackets.

Disabled supporters (existing and new season ticket holders) are entitled to a free carer season ticket, based upon certification of higher or enhanced rate of disability allowance or Personal Independence Payment.

Furthermore, the first 250 supporters to renew their season tickets will receive a pair of tickets to Doncaster Races on Friday, 5th July (applicable only to adults and senior citizens).

For people wishing to purchase or renew their season ticket, download the application form by heading to www.mansfieldtown.net

Once the form has been completed, supporters can either e-mail the form to info@mansfieldtown.net or post to: Season Tickets, Mansfield Town Football Club, Quarry Lane, Mansfield, Notts, NG18 5DA, or hand deliver the form to the ticket office at the same address, open between 10am and 5pm Monday-Friday, where payment can then be processed.

Supporters can also secure their season ticket by telephone (01623 482482 - option 1) where a member of the ticket office staff will be able to complete the form with you.

The ticket office is situated behind the Quarry Lane Stand, which can be accessed via Quarry Lane, and is open between 10am and 5pm Monday-Friday. Certain sections of blocks J, M and R of the Ian Greaves upper tier are unavailable to purchase season tickets, along with certain sections of A, G and H of Ian Greaves lower tier and A and B of the Quarry Lane Stand (family area). Quarry Lane memberships will be available for next season and further details will be announced in due course.

Adult matchday prices next season will be £25.50 in the Ian Greaves Upper and £24.50 in the Ian Greaves Lower and Quarry Lane Stand.

If you pre-purchase them it brings the cost down to £23 and £22 respectively.

For seniors the prices will be £21.50 (£19 advance) in the Ian Greaves Upper and £20.50 (£18 advance) in the Ian Greaves Lower and Quarry Lane Stand.

For young adults the prices will be £18.50 in all stands (£16 advance).

For juniors the prices will be £16.50 (£14 advance) in the Ian Greaves Upper and £14.50 (£12 advance) in the Ian Greaves Lower and Quarry Lane Stand.

A family ticket enables one adult and one child to watch a home league game for £18 in block A/B of the Quarry Lane Stand, and allows access to the club’s award-winning family room beneath this stand.

The club also had VIP seasonal hospitality packages available.

There are two types of membership available - gold and platinum.

Gold VIP membership, priced at £746+VAT (£32.43 per game + VAT) gives you:

Hospitality for all 23 home league games A three-course meal A complimentary gift Exclusive viewing of pre and post-match interviews A complimentary match programme and team sheet at every game Exclusive seating in a prime area of the Ian Greaves Stand (upper tier) Complimentary hot drink and biscuits Priority ticketing for all cup games

Platinum VIP membership, priced at £1,000+VAT, offers:

Hospitality for all 23 home league games A three-course meal with a complimentary glass of wine A complimentary gift Exclusive viewing of pre and post-match interviews A complimentary match programme and teamsheet at every game Exclusive seating in a prime area of the Ian Greaves Stand (upper tier) Complimentary hot drink and biscuits Priority ticketing for all cup games Free entry and hospitality at all pre-season home friendlies and home cup games (excludes play-off matches) Unlimited tea and coffee Your name/logo on your seat in the Ian Greaves Stand (upper tier) Your name listed in the official match programme A free parking space for every home game 10% discount on all merchandise in club shop 10% discount on all programme and advertising boards 10% discount for additional guest(s) for league games (maximum of two guests per game qualify for this discount)

For seasonal hospitality, call 01623 482 482 or e-mail sales@mansfieldtown.net..

Existing gold and platinum VIP members’ seats will be reserved until close of play on Tuesday, 11th June.