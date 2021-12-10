Mansfield Town announce sale of half-season tickets
Mansfield Town have announced that half-season tickets are now available to purchase.
The tickets will give fans entry to ten home fixtures, starting with the visit of Walsall to One Call Stadium on Saturday, January 15.
The half-season ticket also includes the Stags’ home match against Swindon Town, which was due to be played on Saturday, January 8 but which will be rescheduled due to the FA Cup third round tie with Middlesbrough now falling on that date.
Tickets will cost £175 for adults (£17.50 per game), £135 for seniors aged 65 and above (£13.50 per game), £90 for young adults aged 18-21 (£9 per game), £50 for juniors aged 13-17 (£5 per game) and £30 for those aged 7-12 (£3 per game).
You can purchase your half-season ticket by either visiting the club’s ticket office in person, telephoning 01623 482 482 (option 1) or e-mailing
[email protected] with a completed application form, which can be found on the club website.