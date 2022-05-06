A new ticketing system will be in place for next season.

The club is partnering with leading ticketing provider Kaizen Ticketing Solutions to develop a new ticket system which it says will significantly improve supporters’ experience when purchasing tickets online.

The new platform will modernise the club’s ticketing operation, aiming to provide a greater fan-friendly experience when purchasing tickets online whilst simultaneously reducing the need to attend the club’s ticket office.

Supporters will see a number of new upgrades to how they purchase tickets for matches through the use of e-ticketing as well as enabling season ticket holders to scan their season ticket at the turnstiles using a mobile device, with season tickets being available within the Apple wallet, for instance, also a part of the club’s ambitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Print at home’ options will also be available, designed to reduce the need to queue on a matchday at One Call Stadium.

Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, season ticket holders will be able to renew/purchase season tickets online for the first time.

Match tickets for home games at One Call Stadium will also be available to purchase online in a simpler, quicker and more efficient way than ever before.

The new online system will also enable supporters to purchase family tickets, under sevens’ tickets as well as tickets for events and parking at One Call Stadium.

Furthermore, pre-sale priority tickets for cup matches will also be available to purchase online from next season.