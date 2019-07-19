Mansfield Town announce a friendly with Glasgow Rangers

Mansfield Town will face Rangers under-23s at One Call Stadium for a pre-season friendly on Saturday 27 July (1pm kick-off).

The Stags will welcome the Scottish side’s U23 team for the match after home friendlies against Championship side Hull City on Saturday 20 July (3pm) and Nottingham Forest U23s on Tuesday 23 July (7.45pm).

Ticket prices for all pre-season matches at One Call Stadium are set at £10 for adults, and £5 for seniors (65+) and under-18s.

The friendly follows the recent training exercise between the two clubs during their respective tour of Portugal.

