Shayden Morris is said to be attracting interest from Mansfield Town, Stockport County and Luton Town.

Mansfield Town and Stockport County have joined the battle to sign Aberdeen ace Shayden Morris, according to the SportsBoom website.

The Dons have already rejected two bids from English League One club Luton Town for the sought-after winger’s prized signature, with Sports Boom now suggesting the Hatters are facing competition from Stags.

Luton’s improved bid of £600,000 was rejected by the Dons earlier this week and it is understood the former Premier League side are weighing up whether to offer more money to try and land their target.

But promotion hopefuls County, who came within a whisker of winning promotion to the Championship last season, as well as the Stags, who won promotion to League One at the end of last term, have both made initial enquiries about whether a deal can be done to entice the 23-year-old to England.

Morris has one year left on his current deal having joined the club from Fleetwood Town in August 2022.

Last season he dazzled to win the club’s Player of the Year award and has quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite.

He played 38 times last season in the Scottish Premiership having played just 25 league games combined across the previous two campaigns.

In all Morris has played 83 games for the club across his three years at the club and last year starred as Aberdeen stunned Celtic to win the Scottish Cup.

Morris scored three goals, but more importantly contributed 13 assists for Jimmy Thelin’s side as the toasted silverware success and a fifth-place finish in the Scottish top-flight.

The Dons are understood to be keen to keep hold of one of last season’s star players, but they are also realistic a decent transfer fee would also help them strengthen their squad.

A fee of £800,000 is believed to be what the Hatters are looking at, but Stockport and Mansfield could better that figure to secure Morris’ signature.

