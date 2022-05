Around 28,000 tickets have already been sold for Stags v Port Vale.

Stags confirmed on Sunday lunch-time that they have sold 14,000 tickets, while Port Vale revealed they had shifted 13,933 by 5pm on Saturday.

Mansfield have been allocated 5,000 more initial tickets than Port Vale.

Last year’s final between Morecambe and Newport County attracted 9,083 fans, with Tranmere’s 1-0 win over Newport in 2019 being watched by 25,217 fans.