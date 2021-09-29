Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient face FA charge over melee

Tyrese Sinclair is brought down by Leyton Orient's Theo Archibald. Photo : Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Sinclair kicked out at Theo Archibald after the Orient player had fouled him and then appeared to hold onto his leg as Sinclair tried to get up and dragged him.

Sinclair was shown the red card for his reaction which sparked a coming together of players in which Rhys Oates and Orient's Alex Mitchell both picked up yellow cards while Archibald escaped without any card.

This afternoon an FA Spokesperson posted on Twitter posted: “Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday (25/09/21).

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 84th minute.

“Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have until Friday (01/10/21) to provide their respective responses.”