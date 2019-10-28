Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers hit by fines over post-match melee

Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers have both been fined by the FA for failing to control their players after a melee at the end of the 2-2 draw at the New Lawn on 19th October.

“Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield Town have both been fined £1,000 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday 19 October 2019,” an FA spokesperson said.

“Both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour following the conclusion of the fixture.”

An official Stags statement read: “The club accepts the charge but will not add any further comment to the FA’s news release.”

Last week Mansfield’s assistant boss Lee Glover had said: “It was handbags. It was nothing really.

“There were no punches being thrown or people trying to get other people in headlocks. Some lads had a word at the end of the game.

“People get wound up. But I did not see any major violence, there certainly wasn’t an affray.

“There was a bit of a melee but nothing that I thought either club would be in trouble over.”