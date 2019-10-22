Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers face FA charge after final whistle altercation

A confrontation between both sets of players at the final whistle last Saturday has landed Mansfield Town and Forest Green Rovers in hot water with both clubs now facing FA charges.

The clubs had just drawn 2-2, with Stags fighting back from 2-0 down, but after the whistle Rovers’ Liam Kitching appeared to kick the ball at Otis Khan who shoved him in the chest in retaliation, sparking a rush of players to get involved.

An FA statement today said: “Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield Town have been charged for being in breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday, 19th October 2019.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour following the conclusion of the fixture. Both clubs have until 6pm on Friday to respond.”