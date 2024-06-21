The Carabao Cup first round draw takes place on Thursday.

Stags have been allocated ball number 21 for the round one draw of the Carabao Cup, which will take place live on Sky Sports News on Thursday 27 June at 11:30am.

Sky Sports News presenter Dharmesh Sheth will host the draw that sees 70 clubs across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two divisions enter at this stage.

Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League Clubs not participating in European competitions will enter the competition in Round Two, with the remaining seven clubs joining the competition in Round Three.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until Round Three.

Ball numbers for the Round One draw are as follows:

Northern Section1. Accrington Stanley2. Barnsley3. Barrow AFC4. Blackburn Rovers5. Blackpool6. Bolton Wanderers7. Bradford City8. Burton Albion9. Carlisle United10. Chesterfield11. Crewe Alexandra12. Derby County13. Doncaster Rovers14. Fleetwood Town15. Grimsby Town16. Harrogate Town17. Huddersfield Town18. Hull City19. Leeds United20. Lincoln City21. Mansfield Town22. Middlesbrough23. Morecambe24. Notts County25. Port Vale26. Preston North End27. Rotherham United28. Salford City29. Sheffield United30. Sheffield Wednesday31. Shrewsbury Town32. Stockport County33. Stoke City34. Sunderland AFC