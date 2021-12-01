Nathan Caine - out on loan again.Picture by Chris HOLLOWAY/The Bigger Picture.media

Central defender George Cooper, 19, who was in line for a first team start before picking up an injury of his own, has joined ex-Stags boss Paul Cox at National League North Kettering Town until 30th December.

Joshua Scott, 20, has gone out to Northern Premier League side Mickleover FC until 29th December and fellow forward Nathan Caine, 19, has returned to Southern League Premier club Nuneaton Borough for a second spell, having been there earlier this season.

“We always encourage our young players, our first year pros and even below that as well, to go and get some real experience at non-league,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“I think it will do all three good. Nathan has been out before but came back with injury, and Josh has been out before.

“It gets them out playing regular football on a Saturday that we can't offer them at the moment.”