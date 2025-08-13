Mansfield Town will be ball number 11 in tonight’s Carabao Cup draw.

Stags booked their place in the hat with last night’s superb 2-0 away local derby win at arch-rivals Chesterfield.

The second round draw, hosted by Mark Chapman, will take place live during the build-up to Birmingham City’s first round tie against Sheffield United on Sky Sports Football tonight at 7.20pm.

The ties will take place during the week commencing 25th August.

Stags celebrate their second goal at Chesterfield last night. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds, with the draw split into northern and southern sections until round three.

The second round will see the introduction of the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in European competitions this season, so Manchester United will feature in Stags’ Northern Section this evening.

Stags were knocked out of the competition away at Bolton Wanderers on penalties at the first hurdle last year but the season before went on a superb run, only just missing out on the quarter-finals when knocked out by Port Vale in round four.

It was only the second time the Stags had reached the fourth round of the competition in the club’s history, the first time being in 1975, when they beat Wolves and then lost to Manchester City in the quarter-finals at Maine Road.

NORTHERN SECTION BALL NUMBERS

1 Accrington Stanley

2 Bradford City

3 Burnley

4 Derby County

5 Doncaster Rovers

6 Everton

7 Grimsby Town

8 Leeds United

9 Lincoln City

10 Manchester United

11 Mansfield Town

12 Port Vale

13 Preston North End

14 Rotherham United

15 Stockport County

16 Stoke City

17 Sunderland

18 Wigan Athletic

19 Wrexham

20 Barnsley or Fleetwood Town

21 Birmingham City or Sheffield United

22 Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday

23 Huddersfield Town or Leicester City

24 Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion