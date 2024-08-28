Mansfield Town aiming to end Stockport County’s perfect start to the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town again cross swords with Stockport County on Saturday, who have made the perfect start to life in League One.

The Hatters pipped Stags to the League Two title last season and have begun life at the higher level with three wins out of three and no goals conceded.

Stags are licking their wounds after a 4-1 thumping at Lincoln City last weekend.

Boss Nigel Clough said: “Stockport have continued evolving from last season and the major investment they've had in the last few months has played a key role.

Mansfield Town defender Deji Oshilaja (23) scores a late consolation goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Lincoln City FC, LNER Stadium, 24 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“If you can attract players like Oliver Norwood, who they've just signed from Sheffield United – he is an ex-Premier League midfielder – on a three-year deal then that shows their ambition.

“They have invested heavily and wisely and I think they will be up there challenging.

“They have improved from last season as they have brought in a few players who have improved them.

“And they have Louis Barry back, who is a threat at League One.

“They have strengthened in key areas – their squad is probably as competitive as anyone in League One.”

But Saturday holds no feats for Mansfield and Clough said: “We need to focus on us and doing what we do well, which we had been doing, and try to cut out the mistakes. We know we will score goals and create chances.

“I don't think their start is unexpected as I think all the promoted sides have shown straight away that they are ready to compete at this level.

“It was the way they finished last season in winning the league. We'd had a good run and Wrexham did yet, yet they still pipped us both for the league and I think they have continued that momentum.”

Defender Flint and midfielder Louis Reed picked up knocks last week while Clough will also be waiting to see if Frazer Blake-Tracy or Baily Cargill can make the bench after injury.

Elliott Hewitt and Stephen McLaughlin continue to build their minutes up but are not yet deemed fit enough to start a game.

Stags hope to bring in at least a loan striker before the weekend before the Friday transfer deadline closure with the possibility of as many as three in and three out, depending on deals on offer.