Mansfield Town aiming for flying start repeat as new season kicks off at Burton Albion

New-look Mansfield Town will be aiming to repeat last year's great start when they kick off the new League One season at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Only a raft of injuries mid-season derailed a promoted Stags side that was flying and boss Nigel Clough has now added nine new faces for the task ahead.

“Like recent seasons, a good start can set you up,” said Clough.

“It is always exciting to start a new season, especially with all the new players we have here

Stags in pre-season action aganst Oxford - now the real thing starts on Saturday. Photo byChris & Jeanette Holloway, The Bigger Picture.media

“We don't know the strength of the league yet.

“Obviously the big spenders like Birmingham and Wrexham are out, Charlton to a certain degree as well.

“It is how the newly promoted sides do and as well as the relegated sides. I think we still have about eight ex-Premier League sides in the league again this season.

“Luton, about 14 or 15 months ago, were in the Premier League - and Cardiff not so long ago as well.

“And I have never been down to Plymouth and had an easy game. All three will be looking to get straight back up without a doubt.

“Then there are the usual suspects. Stockport had a great first season back in League One while Orient narrowly missed out. Also, Huddersfield have spent big this summer.

“We think there are about a dozen teams who would expect to be there or thereabouts.”

He added: “The last two seasons we have had definitive aims and goals going into the season. Two seasons ago it was to get promoted and last season it was to survive.

“Now it's a little bit different and more open – we just want to improve and try to establish ourselves as a League One side and see where that takes us from there. We are still in the process of doing that.”

On his former club Burton, Clough said: “I think our opponents are in a much better state, having survived from an impossible position.

“What Gary Bowyer did there from January onwards was absolutely remarkable.

“They have kept most of their players and had some good results in pre-season so I think they will be looking to continue exactly what they did in the last few months of last season.”

Clough is still deciding on his first line-up, saying: “There is still room for manoeuvre on team selection for Saturday.

“There are always shirts up for grabs right until the last minute as we have not yet got that settled side or formation yet. Everything is still under discussion.

“We have one or two niggles at the moment and it is a long, hard 46-game season. So first game we won't risk people.

“The main task this pre-season, as well as the usual getting people fit, has been integrating nine new players, which will take longer than pre-season.

“The last ones, Luke Bolton and Jamie McDonnell, came in about 10 days ago, so they will need a bit more time.

“I think it will take the first couple of months of the season to really get things settled and get patterns and that sort of thing into our performances.

“But I am very pleased with our business done. We have three loan players in from Forest and six free transfers.

“We have not spent a penny in the transfer window as we didn't think there was anything of value out there to justify paying a fee for when we can the quality of player we have got in.

“We think the squad is better now – but only time will tell in terms of performances and where we finish.

“We want to improve on last season. We had a fantastic first few months before we dipped when we got the injuries at Christmas.

“I think the squad is now better equipped to deal with those injuries if we get them – but I don't think we will get as many this season.”

The only definite absentee at the weekend is loanee Forest striker Joe Gardner, who picked up ankle ligament damage in a friendly at Sligo Rovers.

“Going into the weekend it's been a generally injury-free pre-season which has been good,” said Clough.

“There is not much Joe can do with his ankle in a protective boot. He is doing all the gym work and a rehab programme we have agreed with Forest.

“It was a big blow for him and us as well, just two days after signing. Hopefully he will be fit September time.”