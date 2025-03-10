Mansfield Town aim to halt winless run on long haul to Exeter City

Mansfield Town make the longest journey of the season to Exeter City tomorrow night desperate to halt their current 13-game winless run.

However, Stags are in more confident mood after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stevenage made it three draws in a row and boss Nigel Clough said: “It was a valuable point and takes our unbeaten run to three matches, which might not seem like much with three draws. But when you've lost as many as we have it is a brilliant platform to build on.

“We know we have not won enough games recently but these draws are just keeping our heads above water at the moment.

“I don't think we deserve to have not won in 13 games.

Goal celebrations during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stevenage FC at the Lamex Stadium, 08 March 2025 Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“The defeats have been so demoralising with so many on the spin and when you think you are in a position to get either a win or a draw and you don't get it, then it is another kick while you are down.

“I hope it is slowly turning round now after these last three draws.”

He continued: “I am pleased with the way we have handled it over the last few weeks. We have kept playing and, apart from the first 45 minutes at Orient, I don't think we have been outplayed or out of any game.

“And that is while missing five or six injured players who would have been starters.

“The last few games we have looked more solid and Scott Flinders has had next to nothing to do in goal for three games.

“It is no coincidence we have looked more secure since Deji Oshilaja came back from injury. We know how important he was in the first half of the season. He has been such a big part of the season.”

Exeter sit 18th, a point adrift of Mansfield with a game in hand and one of four clubs between Mansfield and the bottom four.

“Exeter's season has been up and down, similar to ours,” said Clough.

“The teams that have had these unbelievable runs or good runs, all of a sudden they lose one and then they go on an incredibly bad run – none more so than us.

“But you look at clubs like Huddersfield and Orient.

“We went down to Orient the other week and they were on fire and absolutely brimming with confidence.

“Now, out of nowhere, they have lost five on the spin. If you saw them that night you'd say there was no way that was going to happen.

“It is that sort of league this season.

“But Exeter's cup run has been incredible and anyone who saw them against Forest knows their capabilities and their potential.

“With the game called off due to an international break we now have to play Exeter twice in the last 11 games which is quite unusual.

“It is always a difficult place to go. They had a good win on Saturday.

“I think they are victims of the strength of this league.

“It is the financial clout that the new teams have brought into it.

“They have made it very difficult for teams like Exeter, who I think are a great example of how to run a football club.

“Paul Tisdale started it and their facilities and training ground have improved, they have sold players, made money from sell-ons.”

Clough does not see this one as a 'six-pointer' against a relegational rival.

“We want to try to get to that 50-point mark, that has always been the target,” he said.

“It is the bottom four we are looking at more than anything. Exeter are not in that at the moment.

“So we just need to get the points for our own sake.”

Despite the distance involved, Mansfield will take almost 500 supporters to Exeter and Clough said: “It is incredible. It was originally on a Saturday but had to be rearranged due to the international break.

“We will do everything we can so they do not go home with a demoralising defeat.

“We have done pretty well on the road generally and when we talk to fans, despite some recent results, they are enjoying it.

“They are going to grounds they have never been to or not for a long time. We are all enjoying it.

“We don't know how long it's going to last or how long we are going to be going to these grounds, so let's enjoy it.”

On the current injury situation, Clough said: “It is still pretty busy in the treatment room.

“Obviously Rhys Oates and Frazer Blake-Tracy are out for the season, though Lee Gregory thinks he has a chance to play in the last game of the season – we will see.

“But we have to try to get the other ones who are short term back on the pitch.

“There are a few of them not too far away and not too serious, which is good.

“But I am not sure any of them will be available this week.

“And we got a couple more knocks on Saturday so we will be assessing them as well.”