News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Mansfield Town aim to end five year wait to get past Carabao Cup first round against Grimsby Town tonight

Mansfield Town will tonight be hoping to get past Round One of the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years when they face League Two rivals Grimsby Town at the One Call Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST

Stanley 6-1 before bowing out 2-1 at West Brom in Round Two.

Last season Stags exited at this stage, losing 2-1 at home to Derby County and had Jordan Bowery sent off near the end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The year before they lost 3-0 at home to Preston North End, having been beaten 4-0 away at Preston the season before that.

New Grimsby Town skipper Danny Rose in past Mansfield Town action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Stags and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)New Grimsby Town skipper Danny Rose in past Mansfield Town action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Stags and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
New Grimsby Town skipper Danny Rose in past Mansfield Town action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Stags and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

In 2019-20 they were knocked out at home to Morecambe on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Opponents Grimsby were held 0-0 at home by AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and are expected to bring over 500 fans to the tie tonight.

They are captained by ex-stags striker Danny Rose and also have two other ex-Stags on the books in Otis Khan and Luke Waterfall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield left back Calum Macdonald will tonight serve the first of a three-match suspension following his red card in Saturday's opening day 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

Captain Ollie Clarke has returned to training following a calf injury and could return to the matchday squad.

If the game is level after 90 minutes it will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

Fans are reminded that the Quarry Lane End will be closed tonight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are available for the contest online at stagstickets.co.uk.

Alternatively, supporters can purchase tickets in person from the club’s ticket office at One Call Stadium and over the phone at 01623 482 482 (option 1) up until kick-off.

Ticket prices are Adult - £15, Senior (65+) - £5, U18 - £5.

Related topics:League TwoDanny RoseTickets