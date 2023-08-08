Mansfield Town aim to end five year wait to get past Carabao Cup first round against Grimsby Town tonight

Stanley 6-1 before bowing out 2-1 at West Brom in Round Two.

Last season Stags exited at this stage, losing 2-1 at home to Derby County and had Jordan Bowery sent off near the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The year before they lost 3-0 at home to Preston North End, having been beaten 4-0 away at Preston the season before that.

New Grimsby Town skipper Danny Rose in past Mansfield Town action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Stags and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

In 2019-20 they were knocked out at home to Morecambe on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Opponents Grimsby were held 0-0 at home by AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and are expected to bring over 500 fans to the tie tonight.

They are captained by ex-stags striker Danny Rose and also have two other ex-Stags on the books in Otis Khan and Luke Waterfall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield left back Calum Macdonald will tonight serve the first of a three-match suspension following his red card in Saturday's opening day 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra.

Captain Ollie Clarke has returned to training following a calf injury and could return to the matchday squad.

If the game is level after 90 minutes it will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

Fans are reminded that the Quarry Lane End will be closed tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available for the contest online at stagstickets.co.uk.

Alternatively, supporters can purchase tickets in person from the club’s ticket office at One Call Stadium and over the phone at 01623 482 482 (option 1) up until kick-off.