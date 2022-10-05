Mansfield Town aim for fourth win in a row on the road at high-flying Barrow

But they know the Bluebirds will be a very different proposition to the one they beat 3-1 away last season and who only just survived the drop.

Stags also lost 1-0 at home to them early in the campaign and had Farrend Rawson sent off in both games.

This season Barrow sit sixth, one place and one point ahead of Mansfield and boss Nigel Clough said: “Surviving last year was a big achievement for them and they have now picked up, changed the manager, changed the players, and they look a different outfit this season.

Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“I think it's down to the confidence of staying up. The new manager has brought some new players in and they have got off to a great start.

“It's amazing what confidence can do for the team if you get a few good results early in a season.

“I hope we can keep 11 men on the pitch this time, that would help.

“But we want to play the same as we have in our last few away games.

“When you think of our last two performances at home we haven't won, yet we've won our last three on the road, sometimes it works out you get the points when you don't expect them.”