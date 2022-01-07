Tranmere's Micky Mellon - pipped Nigel Clough to December Manager of the Month accolade.

Stags boss Nigel Clough lost out to Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon for the Manager accolade while John-Joe O'Toole was beaten by Rochdale's Jake Beesley for the Player award.

However, Stags fans will hope the fabled 'Manager of the Month curse' will strike on Saturday after Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder took the Championship accolade ahead of this weekend's big FA Cup tie at the One Call Stadium.

Boro also took the Player award with Isaiah Jones the winner.